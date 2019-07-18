The PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console with 4K support is $80 off: $320 shipped

Rushhourwholesaler (95.5% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console for $319.99 shipped. Regularly $400, that’s a solid $80 discount and the best price we can find. While we did see some limited bundle offers from Amazon that were a better overall value, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked otherwise. Those Prime Day bundles also didn’t stick around for very long. Bring 4K and HDR to your gaming setup with Sony’s high-end machine at $80 off. Then head over to this morning’s roundup for deep deals on games to play on it. More details below.

One of those dual controller chargers is a great add-on for any PlayStation setup. You can also grab the PlayStation Classic mini for $20 right now as well as Fantom’s 2TB drive to expand your storage.

PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console:

Heighten your experiences. Enrich your adventures. Let the super-charged PS4 Pro lead the way

4K TV Gaming – PS4 Pro outputs gameplay to your 4K TV

More HD Power – Turn on Boost Mode to give PS4 games access to the increased power of PS4 Pro

HDR Technology– With an HDR TV, compatible PS4 games display an unbelievably vibrant and lifelike range of colors

