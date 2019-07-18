Amazon offers Razor’s A2 Kick Scooter for $25 (Save 35%)

Amazon is offering the Razor A2 Kick Scooter for $24.97 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $14 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $4. Thanks to the use of “sturdy aircraft-grade aluminum,” this kick scooter is built to last. It sports a foldable design that makes it easy to transport and its 98mm wheels have a springless shock system. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Whether you plan on performing sick stunts or not, it’d probably be wise to wear a helmet. Razor’s Multi-Sport Helmet is $12 and fits head sizes ranging from 22-23.5 inches. A total of eleven vents aim to keep the wearer’s head cool at all times.

Razor A2 Kick Scooter features:

Original kick scooter made of sturdy aircraft-grade aluminum with Blue S

Patented t-tube and deck design folds conveniently for transport

98 mm inline-style urethane wheels with spring less shock system

Patented rear fender brake for quick stops; all-new wheelie bar

Recommended for ages 5 and older; 6-month warranty

