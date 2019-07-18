New Target REDcard members can take $40 off one order of $40+

Target is currently offering new REDcard members $40 off orders of $40 or more. Simply apply and be approved for a REDcard prior to July 27 and you’ll receive this code for your next purchase. That’s on top of the usual 5% off everyday along with additional perks like expedited shipping, free returns and more. Target’s REDcard is available in two different versions, as both a debit or credit card depending on your needs. Learn more on this landing page. Full terms and conditions below.

Now that you’re equipped with a new REDcard and promotion discount, head over to our Target guide and sort through all of the best deals. You’ll regularly find discounts on fashion, home goods, and even Apple products from time to time.

Terms and conditions:

Get a coupon for $40 off a qualifying purchase of more than $40 when you are approved for a debit or credit REDcard in-stores and Target.com between 7/14/19 – 7/27/19. The coupon will be mailed to approved cardholders with their REDcard and will be valid through August 31, 2019. *Excludes gift cards, prepaid cards, alcohol, milk, select baby brands (DockATot, Halo, Infant Optics, Owlet, Peg Perego, Philips Avent), Levi’s Red Label, LEGO, Bose, JBL, Sonos, Apple, Fitbit, Tile, Google Home/Mini/Hub, LG OLED TV, Samsung TVs, GoPro, DSLR cameras & lenses, mobile contracts, Nintendo hardware and Switch games, PS4 hardware, Xbox One hardware, Simple Human, Traeger, Harry’s, Flamingo, power shave, power dental, Tylenol and Motrin pain relief, clinic & pharmacy, and Target Optical. To qualify for coupon discount, the total must not include excluded products.

