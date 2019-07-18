Samsonite’s 3-Piece Centric Hardside Luggage Set drops to $242.50 (Reg. $430)

- Jul. 18th 2019 2:59 pm ET

$242.50
0

Amazon is currently offering the 3-Piece Samsonite Centric Expandable Hardside Luggage Set with Spinner Wheels in Caribbean Blue for $242.49 shipped. Regularly priced at $430, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This luggage features spinner wheels that help to get you to your destination swiftly and a scratch-resistant exterior. Better yet, its hard-shell exterior and TSA lock will help to keep your items secure. Rated 3.9/5 stars with 550 reviews from Amazon customers.

You can also organize your suitcases with the VAGREEZ Packing Cubes for $21.50. These cubes help you travel stress-free and organize your dirty or clean clothes. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Samsonite Centric Expandable Hardside Luggage Set features:

  • SET INCLUDES 20″ Carry On (meets carry-on size restrictions for those traveling domestically and looking to stay light) and 24″/28″ Spinners (maximize your packing power and the ideal checked bags for longer trips)
  • 10 YEAR LIMITED WARRANTY: Samsonite products are rigorously tested to ensure our products meet stringent standards. This bag comes with a 10-year warranty against defects in materials and workmanship
  • SCRATCH-RESISTANT POLYCARB twill texture, keeping cases beautiful trip after trip
  • FOUR, MULTI-DIRECTIONAL OVERSIZED SPINNER WHEELS for effortless mobility, re-engineered lightweight
  • FULL-ZIP INTERIOR DIVIDER and cross straps for increased packing organization

