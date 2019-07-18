Sauder’s Cottage Road Desk drops to a 2019 low of $136 (Reg. $180)

Amazon is offering the Sauder Cottage Road Desk (418072) for $135.99 shipped. Matched at Walmart. That’s $44 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked this year by $11. This white desk features a Lintel Oak surface which serves as a nice accent. Owners will gain two drawers and lower shelves that offer storage and bring the idea of keeping a clutter-free look within reach. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Trade some of the character found in Sauder’s offering for Zinus’ $73 Modern Desk to cut your cost nearly in half. It sports a steel frame for stability and features an espresso finish on top. Nearly 1,400 Amazon shoppers have left an average rating of 4.5/5 stars.

Sauder Cottage Road Desk features:

Drawers with full extension slides feature patented T-slot assembly system.

File drawer holds letter-size hanging files – turning your chaos into organization.

Two lower shelves for additional storage.

Finished on all sides for versatile placement anywhere in your home.

Quick and easy assembly with patented slide-on moldings because we know your time is valuable.

Soft White finish with Lintel Oak accent.

Engineered wood construction

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!