Sauder’s Cottage Road Desk drops to a 2019 low of $136 (Reg. $180)

Amazon is offering the Sauder Cottage Road Desk (418072) for $135.99 shipped. Matched at Walmart. That’s $44 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked this year by $11. This white desk features a Lintel Oak surface which serves as a nice accent. Owners will gain two drawers and lower shelves that offer storage and bring the idea of keeping a clutter-free look within reach. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
Trade some of the character found in Sauder’s offering for Zinus’ $73 Modern Desk to cut your cost nearly in half. It sports a steel frame for stability and features an espresso finish on top. Nearly 1,400 Amazon shoppers have left an average rating of 4.5/5 stars.
Sauder Cottage Road Desk features:
- Drawers with full extension slides feature patented T-slot assembly system.
- File drawer holds letter-size hanging files – turning your chaos into organization.
- Two lower shelves for additional storage.
- Finished on all sides for versatile placement anywhere in your home.
- Quick and easy assembly with patented slide-on moldings because we know your time is valuable.
- Soft White finish with Lintel Oak accent.
- Engineered wood construction
