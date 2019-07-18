Clean your pearly whites with Sonicare’s best-selling $35 electric toothbrush

Amazon is offering the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush for $34.95 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This is down from its $50 regular rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re still using a normal toothbrush, it’s time to upgrade. I’ve used a Sonicare for many years and there’s nothing like it. You’ll notice that your teeth are cleaned easier and with less effort, which is a win all around. Rated 4.4/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller.
Ditch the Sonicare name and opt for the Oral-B Vitality FlossAction Rechargeable Battery Electric Toothbrush at $15 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Oral-B, while still great, just isn’t quite as good as Sonicare when it comes to cleaning your pearly whites, in my opinion.
Philips Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush features:
- Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
- Pressure sensor protects teeth and gums from excess brushing pressure
- Always know when to replace your brush head for an effective clean with BrushSync replacement reminder
- Quadpacer and Smart timer helps ensure dental professional recommended 2 minute brushing time and encourages brushing in each quadrant of the mouth
- Battery charge indicator light lets you know when to recharge; 2-week battery life
- Speed: Up to 62000 brush movement/min
