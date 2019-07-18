Clean your pearly whites with Sonicare’s best-selling $35 electric toothbrush

Amazon is offering the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush for $34.95 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This is down from its $50 regular rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re still using a normal toothbrush, it’s time to upgrade. I’ve used a Sonicare for many years and there’s nothing like it. You’ll notice that your teeth are cleaned easier and with less effort, which is a win all around. Rated 4.4/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller.

Ditch the Sonicare name and opt for the Oral-B Vitality FlossAction Rechargeable Battery Electric Toothbrush at $15 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Oral-B, while still great, just isn’t quite as good as Sonicare when it comes to cleaning your pearly whites, in my opinion.

Philips Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush features:

Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush

Pressure sensor protects teeth and gums from excess brushing pressure

Always know when to replace your brush head for an effective clean with BrushSync replacement reminder

Quadpacer and Smart timer helps ensure dental professional recommended 2 minute brushing time and encourages brushing in each quadrant of the mouth

Battery charge indicator light lets you know when to recharge; 2-week battery life

Speed: Up to 62000 brush movement/min

