Store it all w/ a 6-pack of 66-Quart Sterilite Latch Boxes for $45 (Reg. $80+)

Walmart is offering a 6-pack of Sterilite 66-Quart Latch Boxes for $44.79 shipped. You’d expect to pay over $80 for them at Amazon right now. The last time we saw this 6-pack of boxes go for lower there was in 2015, when they dropped to $38. Whether you’re in the middle of moving or just wanting to organize your garage, these are a must. With a clear design, you’ll easily know what you packed away without worrying about pesky labels. Rated 4/5 stars.

You could always opt for a 12-pack of Sterilite 6-Quart Storage Boxes for $22.50 Prime shipped at Amazon. The biggest downside here is the size, as you’ll only be able to fit six quarts worth of items instead of 66.

Sterilite Latch Box features:

  • Outside Dimensions: 23.63 x 16.38 x 13.25
  • Includes 6 Boxes, 6 Lids
  • Made in the USA
  • See-through lid & base
  • Indexed lid allows multiple units to be stacked

