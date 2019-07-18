Bring an Xbox One S 1TB Console home for just $180 today (Up to $240 value)

For today only, Newegg is now offering Microsoft’s Xbox One S 1TB Console in White for $179.99 shipped. This console with one game included still sells for $300 direct from Microsoft, putting today’s deal at about a $240 value. However, you can find it without the game for around $210 or so from Amazon third party sellers. This deal is non-refundable according to Newegg. This is matching our previous mention and a great time to score an extra Xbox One S for the lake house or spare room. Considering you can stream 4K content from all of your favorite sources, it’s also a great media box. Head below for more details.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If you’re going to use it mainly as a media player for movies and TV shows, considering grabbing an Xbox remote from $20 Prime shipped. Both the Nyko and PDP models carry solid ratings and are among the most affordable out there.

For those that are yet upgrade, you can still grab 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $15 (Reg. $45) and here are today’s best game deals.

Xbox One S 1TB Console:

Watch 4K Blu-ray movies and stream 4K content on Netflix and Amazon Video. Experience richer, more luminous colors in games and video with High Dynamic Range. Play over 100 console exclusives and a growing library of Xbox 360 games on Xbox One; Play with the best community of gamers around the world. Compete, connect, and share with people across Xbox One and Windows 10. Get free games every month with Xbox Live Gold, worth over $700 in games a year.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!