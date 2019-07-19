Acer’s all-weather Predator Utility MacBook Backpack drops to $100 (Reg. $140)

Amazon is offering the Acer Predator Utility Backpack for $99.99 shipped. That’s around $40 off the typical rate there and is within $20 of the lowest price we have tracked. This beast of a backpack is made to fit the beefiest of laptops, including 17-inch Predator notebooks. Its size provides ample room for every MacBook along with peripherals, cables, and many other types of travel gear. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Another option worth considering is Lenovo’s $42 Legion Recon Backpack. While it doesn’t sport the black and teal look of Acer’s offering, it brings what I consider to be a Destiny-themed look to the table. Capable of holding a 15.6-inch laptop, this option is great for every modern MacBook.

Acer Predator Utility Backpack features:

Cushioned mesh back panel for ventilated Air flow

Interior headset strap

Water repellent coating protection and zippers

Bottom pocket for power adapter Brick and personal belongings

Luggage handle pass-through design

