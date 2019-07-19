Amazon’s Klipsch home theater sale starts at $140 with various speakers

- Jul. 19th 2019 7:22 am ET

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon offers the Klipsch R-24F Floorstanding Speaker for $139.99 shipped. Regularly around $200, today’s deal beats the previous Amazon all-time low by $40 and is the best price we can find. Features include dual 4.5-inch copper-spun woofers, a black veneer cabinet, and more. Note: this listing is for a single speaker only. Rated 4.1/5 stars. More below.

You can also pick up the Klipsch 12-inch 300W Subwoofer for $254.99. That’s nearly 50% off the original price, and one of the best offers we’ve seen at Amazon in years. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Klipsch R-24F Floorstanding Speaker features:

  • Dynamic aluminum Linear Travel Suspension horn-loaded tweeter
  • Dual 4.5″ copper-spun, high-output IMG woofers
  • Brushed black polymer veneer cabinet
  • Dimensions: 34.75″ H x 6.5″ W x 10″ D

