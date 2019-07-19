Pick up a new grill thermometer or kitchen scale from $11 at Amazon, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, i-Tronics (99% positive feedback) via Amazon offers up to 30% off kitchen accessories. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the ThermoPro 300-foot range Wireless Remote Thermometer for $25.19. Regularly $35 or more, this is a new Amazon all-time low by nearly $1. Notable features include a built-in LCD display with backlighting, range up to 300 feet, preset cook temperatures and more. Includes a three-year warranty. Rated 4.3/5 stars. More deals below.

Another notable standout is the Accuweight Digital Kitchen Scale at $13.99. It typically goes for around $20. Designed for measuring out food, this is a must-have if you’re ready to take your culinary skills to the next level. Also ideal for measuring out coffee. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

ThermoPro Wireless Thermometer features:

TP-07 Digital Wireless Thermometer is a perfect choice to accurately monitor your meat remotely. Stop going back and forth from indoors to outdoors to check up on your meat, and instead monitor it from 300 feet away! Also the 3 different color backlight design is much helpful for management your food temperature. When backlight is Blue that means temperature is increasing by 10F, Green said that temperature is with 15F of setting and Red color will remind you the set temperature reached. It is so convenient! Does your recipe call for your meat to be at a specific temperature? Not to worry, this unit allows you to set your desired temperature, so you’re enjoying the meat the way you prefer. If you’re new to cooking or unsure of meat temperatures, don’t worry our system includes programmed temperatures for all kinds of meats at different doneness levels.

