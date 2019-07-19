Refresh a living room with Ameriwood’s Carson TV Stand: $65 (2019 low)

- Jul. 19th 2019 1:47 pm ET

$65
Amazon is offering the Ameriwood Carson TV Stand for $65 shipped. Matched at Walmart. That’s $14 off the typical rate and beats the lowest price we have tracked in 2019 by $4. Not only does this TV stand sport enough room for a TV, it also has three lower shelves and two cabinets that are great for hiding clutter. A cherry wood grain is complimented by black and silver framing, yielding a sleek option that will fit in well with most home decor. Rated 4+ stars from over 75% of reviewers.

If you have a smart TV, you may not need a traditional stand. Opt for Amazon’s $25 No-Stud TV Wall Mount to spend significantly less and go for a setup that embraces just the essentials. It’s able to hold up to 150 pounds when mounted in drywall, easily supporting most TVs.

Ameriwood Carson TV Stand features:

  • The Carson TV Stand features a large open compartment, two adjustable open center compartments and two cabinets with adjustable shelves for all your entertainment components and media.
  • Carson stand is 20.5″ H x 47.2″ W x 15.75″ D. This pack includes one TV stand. This item comes with a one-year limited warranty.

