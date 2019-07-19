Get a four-month trial to Apple Music for FREE ($40 value)

Groupon is offering a four-month Apple Music trial for FREE. Regularly $10 per month, you’d typically only get three months of free service from Apple directly. Apple Music delivers over 50 million songs, which can be played back on your iPhone, iPad, Mac or HomePod. This offer is for new subscribers only, with the option to choose between an individual or family plan. However, if you were previously on Apple Music, you can still get one month free according to the fine print, which you can find below.

Terms and Conditions:

New subscribers get a three-month trial, plus one added month (or four months free). If you have subscribed previously to Apple Music, but are not a current subscriber, you will get 1 free month. Promotional value expires 30 days after purchase. Amount paid never expires. Valid for new U.S. members only; not valid in Canada. This promotion may not be combined with other offers. Limit one per person. Valid only for option purchased. Online only. To redeem, must register credit card with merchant. Requires iOS 8.4 or higher and Android 4.3 or higher. After the four-month promotional period, plans will automatically renew to $9.99 a month for Individual memberships, or $14.99 for Family memberships unless canceled with merchant. See merchant’s terms and conditions. Merchant is solely responsible to purchasers for the care and quality of the advertised goods and services. Offer is not eligible for our promo codes or other discounts.

