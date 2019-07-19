AstroAI’s digital tire inflator + gauge is now $14 Prime shipped (Reg. $20)

AstroAI Corporation (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Digital Tire Inflator for $14.29 Prime shipped when you use the code TCO8B2TU at checkout. This is down from its $20 list price for one of the best discounts we’ve tracked historically. If you’re looking for a great way to monitor your tire’s pressure while filling it up, this does the trick. Plus, the digital readout makes it super simple to know exactly how much air your tire has. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Don’t need to fill and monitor at the same time? The AstroAI Digital Tire Pressure Gauge is just $9 Prime shipped and gets the job done great. It won’t help you fill your tires, but it makes reading their pressure super simple.

AstroAI Digital Tire Inflator features:

Professionally calibrated to always return a reading within 1% of the exact pressure of your tire and 0.1 display resolution

The LED backlit screen features measurements in PSI, KPA, Bar, and Kg/cm²

Built of high quality, heavy duty steel and brass components that provide lasting performance; Use for all vehicles, such as car, suv, truck, motorcycle, bicycle (with schrader valve) etc.

Properly inflated tires provide better performance in all weather conditions, decreasing the likelihood of flats, explosions, and crashes; Increase your MPG and save money on fuel costs and tire wear

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!