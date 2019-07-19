Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Living Earth, Legacy 3 Hidden Relic, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some solid offers including Color Accent, Goodak Edit, OK Golf, Living Earth, Legacy 3 – The Hidden Relic and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: The Enchanted Worlds: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Infact – Daily Random Facts: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Stocks Live Best Stock Market: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Color Accent: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Goodak Edit – Photo Editor Cam: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: OK Golf: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Living Earth – Clock & Weather: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Legacy 3 – The Hidden Relic: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Drum School : $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Just 6 Weeks PRO: $2 (Reg. $3)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: 100 Balls 3D: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: CHUCHEL: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Solitairica: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: QB – a cube’s tale: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: KORG ELECTRIBE Wave: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: ARP ODYSSEi: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG iWAVESTATION: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG iKaossilator: $10 (Reg. $20)

iPad: iELECTRIBE Gorillaz Edition: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: KORG Module Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)

iPad: KORG iMS-20: $15 (Reg. $30)

iPad: KORG iM1: $15 (Reg. $30)

iPad: KORG iPolysix for iPad: $15 (Reg. $30)

Mac: Disk Diet: $1 (Reg. $8)

Mac: Bridge Constructor: $4 (Reg. $8)

