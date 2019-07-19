Canon’s refurb camera sale includes the EOS M100 for $288, more

Canon is hosting another one of its popular refurbished sales. Aside from a stringent cleaning process, Canon includes a full warranty with purchase for added peace of mind. Our top pick is the EOS M100 EF-M 15-45mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM Lens Kit for $287.99 shipped. It originally sold for $480 and Amazon is currently charging around $400 in new condition. Notable features include a 24.2 MP sensor that pairs with its 3-inch LCD display. There’s also support for WI-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Shop the rest of today’s sale right here.

Put your savings to work and grab a new camera case. We recommend this option from AmazonBasics which offers a minimalist approach that won’t break the bank either. It has great ratings to go along with$15 price tag.

Canon EOS M100 features:

Capture life’s special moments in vibrant, beautiful color and detail with the compact and easy-to-use EOS M100 interchangeable lens camera. These impressive results are simple to achieve thanks to the 24.2 Megapixel CMOS (APS-C) sensor along with features including a 3.0-inch tilt-type LCD that rotates 180° for artistic angles and selfies, a Self Portrait Mode and Creative Assist to help guide you in getting the shot you want. On the video side, Full HD 60p and Dual Pixel CMOS AF let you record stunning and smooth action, while built-in Wi-Fi®*, NFC** and Bluetooth®*** technology lets you share it all, any way you like.

