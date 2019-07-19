Chefman’s 9-Tray Food Dehydrator hits the Amazon low at $80 (Reg. $150+)

Jul. 19th 2019

Amazon is offering the Chefman 9-Tray Food Dehydrator for $79.99 shipped. Matched via Best Buy’s eBay store. Regularly up to $200, we have seen it down in the $150 range a few times over the last year before dropping down to $90 and $100 a couple times. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and $20 below our previous mention. This 9-tray dehydrator has more than enough space for all your fruits, veggies and meats with 600W of drying power, an adjustable thermostat and a 19.5-hour timer. It also includes a protective food sheet and a drip tray. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

The 9-tray option above is certainly worth a look while it’s at the Amazon all-time low, but there are options out there for less. If the capacity on that one is overkill for you, consider the Chefman 5 Tray Round Food Dehydrator for just $38 shipped. It comes with much of the same feature set, just with a significantly smaller capacity and less overall power. Rated 4+ stars.

Chefman 9-Tray Food Dehydrator:

Dry and preserve your own fruits, vegetables and meat with this Chefman nine-tray food dehydrator. Nine large BPA-free trays maximize airflow for even drying without overheating. This Chefman nine-tray dehydrator has digital temperature preset ratings from 95 degrees Fahrenheit to 158 degrees Fahrenheit and a countdown timer for up to 19.5 hours of heating.

