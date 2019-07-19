Add some greenery to your home with a 4-foot ficus tree from $58.50

Amazon offers the Costa Farms 4-foot Live Ficus Lyrata Indoor Tree for $74.51 shipped. Regularly around $110, this is the first significant drop we’ve tracked and the best we’ve seen. This will arrive planted and fully rooted in a natural seagrass basket. If you’re a total newbie to maintaining plant life, this is rather easy to take care of. Just remember to place it by a sun-facing window and water it when the top of the soil is dry. More than half of all total Amazon customer reviews are 5 stars. More below.

You can also opt for a less expensive 4-foot Ficus in a more basic Gray Decor Planter at $58.55. Normally close to $80, this is another Amazon all-time low. Like the plant above, this will also arrive to your home planted and fully rooted. There aren’t many reviews for this one, but so far they’re quite positive.

For more deals on greenery, check out Home Depot’s one-day sale on AeroGarden kits.

Costa Farms 4-foot Live Ficus Tree:

Quality premium, stately tree. Used in home décor and design. Easy to care for. Height at shipping is approximately 4-feet tall, measured from bottom of pot to top of plant.

Loves indoor bright filtered light. Place near sun-facing window. Water Only when top of soil is dry.

Ships planted, fully-rooted, dropped-into a Premium light-weight, décor-ready seagrass basket. These lush plants are grown by the horticultural experts at Costa Farms.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!