Drinks stay cold for 24 hrs. in Takeya’s Steel Water Bottle: $15.50 (Reg. $25)

- Jul. 19th 2019 1:03 pm ET

Amazon is offering the 32-ounce Takeya Originals Stainless Steel Water Bottle for $15.45 with free shipping for Prime members. Regularly up to $25, this is the lowest price we have tracked on any color outside of a one-day offer on the Ocean colorway at $14.99 nearly a year ago. Target charges $25 for comparison. This is an insulated stainless steel water bottle that keeps your beverages cold for up to 24 hours or hot for 12. Features include a leak-proof spout and an “innovative” hinge lock that keeps the lid out of your way while drinking. This is the best-selling water bottle on Amazon and carries a 4+ star ratings from over 2,700 Amazon customers. More details below.

Or just ditch the stainless steel and insulation for a highly-rated Pogo Tritan Water Bottle. The 32-ounce Chug Lid model sells for just $8.99 Prime shipped. You’ll also want to go take a look at today’s Thermos Gold Box sale with deals starting from just $8.

  • Originals insulated water bottle: Takeya originals stainless steel water bottle keeps beverages ice-cold for 24 hrs, and hot for up to 12 hrs with double-wall insulation. This BPA-free, food-grade water bottle won’t transfer flavors and does not sweat.
  • Leak-proof spout lid: this insulated stainless steel water bottle comes with an innovative, leak-proof, spout lid that allows for easy one-handed drinking or pouring. It features an innovative hinge lock that keeps the cap out of your way while drinking.
  • Premium bottles and lids: Our innovative Line of insulated hydration solutions come in a range of sizes. We offer water bottles in 18, 24, 32, 40, and 64 oz sizes, tumblers in 20 and 30 oz sizes, and Beverage makers and pitchers in 1 qt and 2 qt sizes.

