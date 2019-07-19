Save 30% on this Dungeons and Dragons Hardcover Core Rulebooks Set at $85

Amazon currently offers the Dungeons & Dragons Hardcover Core Rulebooks Set for $85.17 shipped. Also available at Walmart for the same price. Normally selling for $120 or so, you’ll still find it fetching $140 at retailers like Barnes and Noble. That’s good for a 30% discount, is a few cents less than our previous mention and comes within $1 of the Amazon all-time low. Included in this set are three hardcover books, each of which features holographic foil covers that are exclusive to this release. It includes “everything you need to create and play adventures of your own in the world’s greatest roleplaying game.” So if you wanna be like the Stranger Things kids, then this is a fantastic option for diving into the world of D&D. Over 200 Dungeon Masters have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

One thing that is missing from this core rulebooks bundle is a set of dice. Amazon has your back there, with a variety of different options to add into the mix. We particularly recommend this best-selling pack of five different dice sets for under $10. It’s a notable way to get started and be sure your first D&D campaign is off to a great start.

Dungeons & Dragons Core Rulebooks Set features:

Each of the three books and the Dungeon Master’s screen feature reflective foil covers, available ONLY with this release.

The Player’s Handbook, Dungeon Master’s Guide, and Monster Manual are the foundational texts of D&D’s fifth edition—for beginners and for veterans alike.

The D&D Gift Set includes the latest rules updates and errata

