Gourmia’s 8-Qt. SmartPot Cooker feeds the whole family: $60 (Reg. up to $160)

Wholesale Connection (99.4% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the stainless steel Gourmia 8-quart SmartPot Pressure Cooker (GPC855) for $59.99 shipped. Regularly $160 at Best Buy, today’s deal is matching our previous mention, $10 below the current lowest listing on Amazon and the best we can find. While it might not carry the same pedigree as the Instant Pot models, it packs much of the same features. Along with the 8-quart capacity, it features a variety of cooking modes including “slow cook, meat, soup, beans, poultry, sterilize, and more”. It packs 1200W of total power, has a safety locking lid and has a nonstick, dishwasher-safe design. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Just for comparison sake, the 8-quart Instant Pot sells for around $100, although it is on sale for around $85 right now (clip the on-page coupon). One of the best options in terms of an alternative to today’s featured deal would have to be the Instant Pot DUO60 6 quart. It is still down at $49.95 shipped on Amazon, which is one of the best prices we have tracked on one of the most popular kitchen appliances out there. It is rated 4+ stars from nearly 34,000 Amazon customers.

Gourmia 8-Quart SmartPot Multi Cooker:

Shorten cooking times with this Gourmia SmartPot pressure cooker. Its airtight lid and 12-level safety system let you prepare delicious meals quickly and securely, and the 8-quart capacity ensures hearty portions for your entire family. This Gourmia SmartPot pressure cooker provides multiple functions so you can master a rich diversity of recipes.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!