Home Depot offers AeroGarden kits and more up to 35% off today only

- Jul. 19th 2019 8:36 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to 35% off select gardening supplies and AeroGarden kits. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the AeroGarden Harvest Elite Slim for $99. Free shipping is available for Prime members. Without you’ll see a $6 delivery fee tacked on. For comparison, it has a list price of $180 but usually sells for around $150 or more at other retailers. AeroGarden lets you grow up to six plants at a time with room for 12-inches vertically. No soil is required, just use the included pods and water as appropriate. Rated 3.9/5 stars. More deals below.

Another standout is the Miracle-Gro Twelve Indoor Growing System at $194.99. That’s over $100 off the regular going rate. This stylish system takes the AeroGarden idea and puts it in a more display-worth package. You’ll still be able to grow various herbs and plants with ease. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Shop the rest of today’s sale right here.

AeroGarden Harvest Elite Slim features:

  • Grow fresh herbs and veggies all year-round in the AeroGarden harvest elite Slim, create gourmet meals from plant to plate with this in-home garden system
  • Automatically turns energy efficient LED grow lights on and off
  • Reminds you when to add water and plant food
  • No soil, no mess: soil-free, non-GMO seed pods
  • Attractive thin shape and stainless platinum finish
  • Includes: 6 endlessly fresh gourmet herbs genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, mint, thyme, Thai basil and Miracle-Gro plant food
  • With an AeroGarden it’s always fresh, always local and always in season.

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries and more. Shop top brands like Philips, WORX, CREE, Eco Smart and others. This is the place to start saving money around your home while also conserving energy and protecting our planet.
