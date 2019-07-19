Home Depot offers AeroGarden kits and more up to 35% off today only

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to 35% off select gardening supplies and AeroGarden kits. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the AeroGarden Harvest Elite Slim for $99. Free shipping is available for Prime members. Without you’ll see a $6 delivery fee tacked on. For comparison, it has a list price of $180 but usually sells for around $150 or more at other retailers. AeroGarden lets you grow up to six plants at a time with room for 12-inches vertically. No soil is required, just use the included pods and water as appropriate. Rated 3.9/5 stars. More deals below.

Another standout is the Miracle-Gro Twelve Indoor Growing System at $194.99. That’s over $100 off the regular going rate. This stylish system takes the AeroGarden idea and puts it in a more display-worth package. You’ll still be able to grow various herbs and plants with ease. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Shop the rest of today’s sale right here.

AeroGarden Harvest Elite Slim features:

Grow fresh herbs and veggies all year-round in the AeroGarden harvest elite Slim, create gourmet meals from plant to plate with this in-home garden system

Automatically turns energy efficient LED grow lights on and off

Reminds you when to add water and plant food

No soil, no mess: soil-free, non-GMO seed pods

Attractive thin shape and stainless platinum finish

Includes: 6 endlessly fresh gourmet herbs genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, mint, thyme, Thai basil and Miracle-Gro plant food

With an AeroGarden it’s always fresh, always local and always in season.

