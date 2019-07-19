Take control of your home theater with a $20 4-Port HDMI Switch (Reg. $50)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Rocketfish 4-Port HDMI Switch (RF-G1185) $19.99. Shipping is free in orders over $35; otherwise opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees. Regularly up to $50, this is as much as $30 off the going rate on this Best Buy-exclusive. It is also $5 below our previous mention and is the best we can find. The 1080p/3D video box allows users to connect up to 4 sources and then flip between them with the included remote control. If you have multiple sources feeding your TV, this is a convenient way to organize your Blue-ray player, gaming consoles, TV boxes and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,000 Best Buy customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s featured deal includes the switcher box and a remote, but you might need to grab some extra HDMI cables on the side. The AmazonBasics options start from just $7 Prime shipped and carry 4+ star ratings from hundreds. You can also still take up to $500 off Samsung’s The Frame 4K UHDTVs.

Rocketfish 4-Port HDMI Switch:

Easily switch between up to 4 HDMI source components with this HDMI switch that supports 1080p and 3D video for high-definition entertainment and 7.1 surround sound for impressive audio. Compatible with most HDMI source components: Including Blu-ray Disc players, DVD players, digital cable and satellite boxes, gaming consoles and digital media players.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!