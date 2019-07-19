Jaybird’s workout-ready Freedom F5 Earbuds are now $45.50 (Reg. up to $110)

- Jul. 19th 2019 2:38 pm ET

0

Amazon offers the Jaybird Freedom F5 In-Ear Bluetooth Sports Headphones for $45.54 shipped. Normally selling for $110, these earbuds recently dropped to $60 just last week. Now they’re down an additional 25%, marking a new Amazon all-time low. With a sweat-proof design, Jaybird’s earbuds are built to accompany you on workouts, runs and more thanks to a hydrophobic nano-coating and overall rugged design. You’ll be able to enjoy up to eight hours of audio playback and with the companion iOS app, you can customize the sound settings for a more personalized experience. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 4,500 customers. More below.

We also spotted the Samsung Gear IconX (2018 edition) Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds in Black for $119.69 shipped at Amazon. Good for a 20% discount from the usual $150 price tag, today’s offer is $15 under our previous mention and a new Amazon low. Features include five-hour battery life, Bixby voice command support and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Those who can live without the customizable audio or Jaybird branding will be right at home with this more affordable pair of Anker SoundBuds Slim Wireless Workout Headphones. At $24 when you clip the on-page coupon, these earbuds are notable alternatives for budget-conscious buyers.

Jaybird Freedom F5 Sport Earbud features:

Take control of your life with the Jaybird Freedom Wireless Headphones! This revolutionary set of wireless headphones combines cutting-edge engineering and technology with a sleek look and a host of useful features to bring your audio listening experience to the next level.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Headphones Deals

Best Headphones Deals

There are many different types of headphones currently on the market including Over-Ear, In-Ear, On-Ear, and Noise-Canceling. Most headphones connect to an audio source like your iPhone or iPod with a 3.5mm stereo cable, but wireless options including Bluetooth have become more popular over the past few years.
Jaybird

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go