Jaybird’s workout-ready Freedom F5 Earbuds are now $45.50 (Reg. up to $110)

Amazon offers the Jaybird Freedom F5 In-Ear Bluetooth Sports Headphones for $45.54 shipped. Normally selling for $110, these earbuds recently dropped to $60 just last week. Now they’re down an additional 25%, marking a new Amazon all-time low. With a sweat-proof design, Jaybird’s earbuds are built to accompany you on workouts, runs and more thanks to a hydrophobic nano-coating and overall rugged design. You’ll be able to enjoy up to eight hours of audio playback and with the companion iOS app, you can customize the sound settings for a more personalized experience. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 4,500 customers. More below.

We also spotted the Samsung Gear IconX (2018 edition) Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds in Black for $119.69 shipped at Amazon. Good for a 20% discount from the usual $150 price tag, today’s offer is $15 under our previous mention and a new Amazon low. Features include five-hour battery life, Bixby voice command support and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Those who can live without the customizable audio or Jaybird branding will be right at home with this more affordable pair of Anker SoundBuds Slim Wireless Workout Headphones. At $24 when you clip the on-page coupon, these earbuds are notable alternatives for budget-conscious buyers.

Jaybird Freedom F5 Sport Earbud features:

Take control of your life with the Jaybird Freedom Wireless Headphones! This revolutionary set of wireless headphones combines cutting-edge engineering and technology with a sleek look and a host of useful features to bring your audio listening experience to the next level.

