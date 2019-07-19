Magazine subs from under $5/yr: Wired, Bon Appetit, Men’s Health, more

The weekend’s DiscountMags sale is launching now with most of the top titles starting from just $4.80 per year with free delivery. That includes magazines like Wired, Popular Science, Bon Appetit, Men’s Health, Women’s Health and many more at slightly below our usual exclusive pricing. Head below for all the details.

Today’s Amazon Gold Box has a solid magazine sale running as well. So be sure to swing by there as you’ll find some titles you won’t find at DiscountMags. But when it comes to the titles mentioned above and more, DiscountMags is about as low as it gets. Wired magazine, for example, is now $4.80 per year. Regularly up to $25 per year, Wired is currently on sale for $5 per year at Amazon with auto renewals. Just be sure to manually cancel your subscription before Amazon automatically renews it at full price. There are no auto renewals at DiscountMags.

And remember, we still have 4 years of Car and Driver Magazine for just $12 shipped (Reg. $60+), which is slightly below the weekend sale price.

There are no auto-renewals, no shipping fees and absolutely no sales tax at DiscountMags. All of the magazines in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so.

Also be sure to go grab three months of Kindle Unlimited for FREE ($30 value) and here are the Amazon First Reads July eBook freebies (Reg. $6).

Wired Magazine:

Wired magazine is a computer magazine devoted to readers who want to know more about that world. Every issue covers the newest and hottest electronic devices, giving readers an inside look at those devices before they hit the streets. From the hottest technologies to reviews of the best devices on the market, Wired magazine is a must-read publication for those interested in technology.

