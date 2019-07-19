Sit in a better seat with this highly-rated modern office chair: $79 (Reg. $109)

Amazon is offering the Flash Furniture High Back Office Chair for $79 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $10. Having owned and used a similar office chair for about two years, I have found it to be comfortable with a style that matches my stainless steel desk. This specific model is height-adjustable and sports a tilt lock mechanism to prevent it from leaning whenever the need strikes. A high back provides support throughout your entire back, aiming to keep you comfortable throughout the day. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Keep your office space squeaky clean with Pledge Lemon Enhancing Wipes for $4. These work on all sorts of surfaces including stainless steel, wood, marble, and more. A total of 24 pre-moistened wipes come in the package, allowing you to do a quick cleaning each week for around six months.

And don’t forget that we still have deals on AmazonBasics-brand desk chairs from $36.50. Various styles are discounted.

Flash Furniture Office Chair features:

  • Contemporary Office Chair
  • White LeatherSoft Upholstery
  • High Back Design
  • Built-In Lumbar Support
  • Tilt Lock Mechanism rocks/tilts the chair and locks in an upright position

