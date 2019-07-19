At $170, the unlocked Google Pixel XL 128GB is a value-packed purchase

ProElectronics Distributing Inc via Rakuten is offering the Unlocked Google Pixel 128GB for $169.95 shipped when coupon code PRO30 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $30 off what third-parties are selling it for at Amazon and is the lowest price we have tracked. Armed with a 5.5-inch AMOLED display and 2.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon processor, the original Pixel makes for a solid backup or primary budget-focused phone. Don’t let its price tag fool you, Google Pixel sports one of the best smartphone cameras on the market. This is thanks to Google’s insistence that features like Portrait mode can improve over time with cloud-based algorithms. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Update 7/19 @ 3:58 PM: Best Buy is currently offering the Google Pixel 3a for $379.99 shipped when you activate it today. Plus, you’ll get a bonus $100 Best Buy gift card with purchase. Note: Activation fees may apply and vary. This is a total savings of $200 when you add in the value of the gift card and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked all-time. Rated 4.8/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review and see what we recommend picking up in our favorite accessories roundup.

Protect your investment with a Spigen Rugged Armor Case for $12. It sports glossy and carbon fiber textures that pack a premium look into a protective and shock-absorbing case. It’s a perfect fit for Google Pixel XL, with a precise cut out for the rear-facing fingerprint reader.

Google Pixel features:

DISPLAY: 5.5″ AMOLED Quad HD display

PROCESSOR: 2.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon processor

DUAL CAMERA: 12.3MP rear camera 8MP front camera

CONNECTIVITY: Wifi, Bluetooth, NFC connectivity

BATTERY: USB-C charger gives you up to 7 hours of battery life in just 15 minutes

