Clean and Qi charge an iPhone with PhoneSoap: $65 (Reg. $100), more from $35

Today only, Woot is offering the PhoneSoap Wireless Qi Charger for $64.99 Prime shipped. Those without Prime will pay an extra $6 for shipping. That’s $35 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $10. PhoneSoap uses the power of UV-C lighting to kill germs residing on smartphones. Simply place your phone in the Qi charging case and the light will kick on while wirelessly topping off your phone. It’s built with cases and multiple phone sizes in mind, eliminating the concern of a future upgrade breaking compatibility. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below to find additional models on sale.

More PhoneSoap models on sale:

If you already have a charger that you’re happy with, grab a box of Care Touch Lens Cleaning Wipes for $14 instead. I use these myself and absolutely love that each is individually wrapped. Not only do they kill bacteria, they also remove smudges and fingerprints. Over two hundred come in a box, ensuring you’re able to keep all your device squeaky clean for quite a while.

PhoneSoap Wireless Qi Charger features:

PHONESOAP WIRELESS: SMARTPHONE SANITIZER AND QI CHARGER. This smartphone sanitizer will kill 99.99% of bacteria with three germicidal UV-C bulbs and utilizes Qi wireless technology to charge your phone without needing to attach a charging cable, as well as an additional USB port for additional charging.

FITS AND CHARGES ANY PHONE. PhoneSoap Wireless was built to accommodate all smartphones, including larger models like the iPhone 8+ and the Galaxy S10+. The wireless charging will only apply to Qi-enabled smartphones, but the USB port in the back of the unit offers universal charging to all devices. You’re going to charge your phone every night anyway – you may as well sanitize it, too.

