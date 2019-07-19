PSN Flash Sale from $2.50: Hotline Miami, Crash Bandicoot, Broforce, more

While our game deals roundup is chock-full of notable price drops, Sony has now launched a notable Flash Sale on PSN. We are looking at quite a large selection of price drops along with a series of other deals on digital PS4 games. Starting from $2.50 or less, highlights from this week’s PSN sales include Hotline Miami 1 and 2, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Spyro Reignited Trilogy, Broforce and many more. Head below for all of our top picks from the sale.
Top Picks from the Sale:
- Hotline Miami $2.50 (Reg. $10)
- Hotline Miami Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number $4 (Reg. $15)
- Bleed Deluxe Edition $7.50 (Reg. $30+)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $20 (Reg. $40)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy $26 (Reg. $40)
- Broforce $4 (Reg. $15)
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition $16 (Reg. $40)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle $46 (Reg. $60)
- Incl. 19 Mega Man titles
- Drops even lower with PS Plus
- More Flash Sale deals right here…
- And even more right here…
While we are talking PlayStation, Best Buy is still offering the PlayStation Classic mini for $20 and PS4 Pro 1TB consoles are $80 off right now.
Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number:
Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number is the brutal conclusion to the Hotline Miami saga, set against a backdrop of escalating violence and retribution over spilled blood in the original game. Follow the paths of several distinct factions – each with their own questionable methods and uncertain motivations – as unforeseen consequences intersect and reality once again slips back into a brilliant haze of neon and bloodshed.
