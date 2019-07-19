PSN Flash Sale from $2.50: Hotline Miami, Crash Bandicoot, Broforce, more

Jul. 19th 2019

0

While our game deals roundup is chock-full of notable price drops, Sony has now launched a notable Flash Sale on PSN. We are looking at quite a large selection of price drops along with a series of other deals on digital PS4 games. Starting from $2.50 or less, highlights from this week’s PSN sales include Hotline Miami 1 and 2, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Spyro Reignited Trilogy, Broforce and many more. Head below for all of our top picks from the sale.

Top Picks from the Sale:

While we are talking PlayStation, Best Buy is still offering the  PlayStation Classic mini for $20 and PS4 Pro 1TB consoles are $80 off right now.

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number:

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number is the brutal conclusion to the Hotline Miami saga, set against a backdrop of escalating violence and retribution over spilled blood in the original game. Follow the paths of several distinct factions – each with their own questionable methods and uncertain motivations – as unforeseen consequences intersect and reality once again slips back into a brilliant haze of neon and bloodshed.

