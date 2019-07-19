This reinforcement lock resists up to 800 pounds of force: $11 (All-time low)

Amazon is offering the Defender Security Door Reinforcement Lock (10827) for $10.72 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we’ve tracked. If you’ve been looking for a way to boost home security, this inexpensive reinforcement lock is worth considering. It’s “designed to withstand 800 pounds of force,” aiming to prevent a door from being kicked in or brute-forced through. It installs quickly and easily, with only a few screws that need to be put in. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Now’s probably a good time to pick up some extra screw-driving bits for around the house. Black & Decker’s 10-Piece Set is $5 and actually nets 20 bits thanks to a double-ended design. A bar-style holder makes them easy to pocket and carry with you.

Defender Security Reinforcement Lock features:

KEEP YOUR HOME SAFE – Designed to withstand 800 lbs. of force, this U 10827 satin nickel finish door reinforcement lock helps to prevent doors from being kicked in, increasing your home security and keeping you and your family safe!

EASY INSTALLATION – The included 3” hardened screws make installation a breeze – extra security and peace of mind can be achieved in just minutes. Length is 2 to 0.19 inch. Width is 1 to 0.38 inch.

