Rock out with Sennheiser’s audiophile-grade $77.50 HD 559 Headphones (23% off)

- Jul. 19th 2019 10:03 am ET

$100 $77.50
Amazon offers the Sennheiser HD 559 Around Ear Open Back Headphones for $77.57 shipped. Normally selling for $100 at B&H, Crutchfield and Sennheiser direct, today’s offer is good for a nearly 23% discount and a new Amazon all-time low. These audiophile-grade open back headphones feature 38mm 50-ohm angel transducers that are said to channel sound directly into your ears. Two detachable cables are included, giving you both two- and three-meter options with 6.3mm or 3.5mm jacks. And for added comfort over extended listening sessions, you’ll find a padded headband and XL-size ear pads. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Keep your headphones neatly stored away when not in use with Elevation Lab’s Anchor Under-Desk Headphone Mount at $12. This highly-rated option sticks right to the bottom of your gaming setup thanks to 3M adhesive. It’s a great addition to your new gaming headset and keeps your workspace free unlike other options

Sennheiser HD 559 Headphones features:

  • Premium around-ear, audiophile grade open back headphones
  • Proprietary Sennheiser 38mm, 50-ohm transducers deliver exceptional clarity, detail and dynamics
  • Angel transducers Inside the ear cups Channel sound directly into your ears improving special realism
  • Padded headband and luxurious XL-size ear pads provide comfort for long listening sessions

