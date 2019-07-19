SimpliSafe’s standalone SimpliCam Security Camera drops to $50 (Reg. $99)

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the SimpliSafe SimpliCam Indoor HD Wi-Fi Security Camera for $49.99 shipped. Also available direct from Best Buy. Normally selling for $99, that’s good for a $49 discount, comes within $0.50 of the all-time low and is one of the best prices we’ve seen. SimpliCam works as a standalone home security camera, but can also be used in conjunction with SimpliSafe’s home monitoring solution. It features 30-day free cloud storage, a 120-degree field of view, smart motion detection and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars from 195 customers. More below.

Alternatively, you can save even more by opting for the best-selling YI 1080p Home Camera at $27 when clipping the on-page coupon. This option steps up the image quality, but lacks integration with SimpliSafe’s security system. Over 3,895 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating.

SimpliSafe SimpliCam Indoor Security Camera features:

Add to your peace of mind with this SimpliSafe home security camera. It expands your existing SimpliSafe system with another viewing angle to monitor your premises, and it streams in 720p HD for clear, sharp images. This SimpliSafe home security camera has night vision capabilities for watching any time of day

