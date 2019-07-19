Thermos 1-day sale starts at $8 in this Amazon Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers up to 30% off various Thermos products. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the 12-ounce Funtainer at $10. It typically goes for $15. With room for 12-ounces of liquid, this made-for-kids thermos can keep liquids hot or cold for up to 12 hours. I recently bought one for my daughter, and it has proven to be a lifesaver on long car rides. Rated 4.2/5 stars. More below.

Theres also the Thermos Novelty Soft Lunch Fire Truck Kit for $8.24. It typically goes for around $14. Made of 100% PVC-free lining, this bag is ideal for kids ages 5 and up. It has stellar rating, with over 1,900 Amazon customers leaving a a combined 4.4/5 star score.

Thermos Funtainer features:

THERMOS vacuum insulation technology for maximum temperature retention, not for use with hot liquids

Durable stainless steel interior and exterior

Hygienic push button lid with pop-up straw and integrated carry handle

Keeps cold 12 hours, Keeps cold 12 hours. For maximum thermal efficiency, prechill beverage bottle prior to use. Fill with cold tap water, attach lid, let stand 5 to 10 minutes and empty.

12 ounce capacity; hand washing recommended

