Thermos 1-day sale starts at $8 in this Amazon Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers up to 30% off various Thermos products. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the 12-ounce Funtainer at $10. It typically goes for $15. With room for 12-ounces of liquid, this made-for-kids thermos can keep liquids hot or cold for up to 12 hours. I recently bought one for my daughter, and it has proven to be a lifesaver on long car rides. Rated 4.2/5 stars. More below.
Theres also the Thermos Novelty Soft Lunch Fire Truck Kit for $8.24. It typically goes for around $14. Made of 100% PVC-free lining, this bag is ideal for kids ages 5 and up. It has stellar rating, with over 1,900 Amazon customers leaving a a combined 4.4/5 star score.
Thermos Funtainer features:
- THERMOS vacuum insulation technology for maximum temperature retention, not for use with hot liquids
- Durable stainless steel interior and exterior
- Hygienic push button lid with pop-up straw and integrated carry handle
- Keeps cold 12 hours, Keeps cold 12 hours. For maximum thermal efficiency, prechill beverage bottle prior to use. Fill with cold tap water, attach lid, let stand 5 to 10 minutes and empty.
- 12 ounce capacity; hand washing recommended
