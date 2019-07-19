Cut the cord with $60 off TiVo’s BOLT 1TB DVR and Streaming Media Player: $190

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the TiVo BOLT OTA 1TB DVR and Streaming Media Player for $189.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. That’s good for a $60 discount from the going rate, is $50 under the sale price at Amazon and matches our previous mention for the best we’ve seen. TiVo Bolt OTA pairs the brand’s usual suite of cordcutting perks like robust channel guide, DVR and more with access to Netflix, Hulu and other services. It rocks 4K support and pairs VOX Remote, which lets you watch hands-free by connecting your system with an Alexa speaker. Over 4,800 customers have left a 3.8/5 star rating and you can check out our announcement coverage for a more detailed look.

A perfect addition to the HDHomeRun Extend is AmazonBasics’ 35-mile Indoor TV Antenna. At $30, it allows you to pull in content from 35 miles away and rounds out your cord-cutting kit with local news, sports and more. Even if you primarily enjoy content from various streaming services supported by the BOLT, bringing this antenna into the mix is an easy way to get even more content, and for free at that.

TiVo BOLT OTA 1TB DVR features:

Watch live, recorded and on-demand programs from your TV, computer or smartphone with this all-in-one TiVo BOLT OTA box. Its OnePass feature lets you access all available and upcoming episodes of a TV series, and it supports voice control via the included Bluetooth remote. Enjoy ad-free recorded shows thanks to the SkipMode option of this antenna-ready TiVo BOLT OTA box.

