Amazon serves up Tramontina’s Tri-Ply Steel Cookware Set for $91 (Reg. $130+)

Tramontina (96% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 8-piece Gourmet Tri-Ply Clad Stainless Steel Cookware Set (80116/597DS) for $90.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the 30% on-page coupon. Regularly between $130 and as much as $200, today’s deal is the best price we can find. Very similar sets start at $110 at Walmart right now and go up from there. This made in Brazil set includes an 8-inch sauté pan, 3-quart open deep sauté pan, 1.5- and 3-quart covered sauce pans and a 5-quart covered Dutch oven. They are dishwasher and oven-safe up to 500 degrees. Rated 4+ stars, much like the rest of the Tramontina cookware lineup. More details below.

You’re certainly paying for the brand name, riveted cast stainless steel handles and Tri-Ply Clad construction of today’s featured deal. However, you can save a whole lot by going with the larger 15-piece AmazonBasics set at $49. Just note that while you get a lot more bang for your buck here off the top, the AmazonBasics set is not dishwasher friendly.

Tramontina Gourment Tri-Ply Clad Stainless Steel Cookware Set:

  • Set includes 8-inch sauté pan, 3Qt open deep sauté pan, 1.5 qt & 3 qt covered sauce pans and 5Qt covered Dutch oven
  • Tri-Ply Clad construction (18/10 Stainless Steel, aluminum core & magnetic Stainless Steel)
  • Ergonomically designed, riveted cast Stainless Steel handles provide added strength and Comfort
  • Dishwasher and oven-safe up to 500F/ 260C; compatible with all cooktops, including induction

