VTech’s Kidizoom Smartwatch DX2 is perfect for young tech lovers at $35

Amazon offers the VTech Kidizoom Smartwatch DX2 in Blue or Purple for $34.99 shipped. Also this price at Target in multiple colors and Walmart in Blue. It goes for $60 at Best Buy. Amazon had been charging closer to $45 before this drop to the all-time low there. If your child wants an Apple Watch like mommy or daddy has, this kid-friendly alternative is a great solution. Features include dual cameras, 55 clock face styles, built-in pedometer, and an AU Monster Detector game. Rated 4.2/5 stars from hundreds.

If you want to start your child off with something more basic, the VTech PJ Masks Super Gekko Learning Watch is available from $12. It features four games and nine PJ Mask digital clock faces.

VTech Kidizoom Smartwatch DX2:

Two cameras allow you to take video and selfies that can be customized and made into new watch faces

Helps kids learn to tell time and has 55 digital and analog clock faces that they can customize

New Monster Catcher game creates an augmented reality gaming experience where you can capture monsters in the real world

Includes a motion sensor for active play challenges and a pedometer

Using the included Micro-USB cable, upload photos and videos, recharge the battery and download extra free content like games and seasonal clock faces from VTech’s Learning Lodge. Kidizoom Smartwatch DX2 is intended for ages 4 to 12 years.

