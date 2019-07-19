Save $10 on a white noise machine that also charges your iPhone at $26

ConorDirect (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its White Noise Machine for $25.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This is down $10 from its regular rate and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked all-time. If you have trouble falling asleep at night, a white noise machine can help block out the sounds around you. It’s also great to keep distractions at bay when studying, as the white noise helps you to keep your concentration. Plus, this white noise machine features two 1A USB outputs to charge your phone or smartwatch while you sleep. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Another great option would be the Homedics White Noise Sound Machine for $18 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. You’ll be losing out on the dual USB port feature here as well as the elegant design. But, if function is what you’re after, then this is a great option.

Conor White Noise Machine features:

This noise machine features is an ultra-large, high-quality speaker to ensure that the fan machine gives you an immersive feel and falls asleep quickly

Provides 12 fan noises and 12 ambient noise variations including Fan Sound, white noise, pink noise and brown noise

Press volume control button on this white noise machine to adjust sound volume to your desired level for a personalized sound environment

This noise maker is suitable for baby, home, office and travel

The sleep machine has two USB charging ports for charging smartphones

