Keep organized with this Xbox One Controller Charging Station: $11.50 (50% off)

SF Planet (96% lifetime postive feedback) via Amazon is offering the Fosmon Xbox One Dual Controller Charging Station for $11.49 Prime shipped when coupon code 5FPG2CEA has been applied during checkout. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 50% off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we’ve tracked. I own similar docks for every single one of my consoles. Not only is my gaming space organized, each one of my controllers is always charged and ready to go. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Cut yourself some charging slack with GE’s Designer Extension Cord for $10. This nifty and nice looking extension cord is six feet long and yields three grounded outlets. It also sports surge protection, adding an extra layer of safety to devices that are plugged in.

Fosmon Xbox One Controller Dock features:

Say goodbye to AA batteries! With Fosmon’s Xbox One controller charger you will no longer need to keep buying batteries for your controller.

This controller charging station works for Xbox One / One S / One X controllers.

Fosmon’s Xbox One controller charging station’s 1000mah NiMH battery packs provide up to 30-33 hours of play time.

