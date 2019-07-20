King Camp chairs and shelters are on sale from $32 at Woot, today only

Today only, Woot discounts a selection of King Camp items. Receive free shipping via Prime; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee applies. Notable is the Moon Saucer Camping Leisure Chair in Green for $37.99. It currently goes for $55 at Amazon, where it has never dipped below $40. It has a cup holder so you can enjoy your favorite beverage on the campground. There’s also a large bag pocket on the back where you can store magazines (or a Kindle) plus any other accessories. Rated 4/5 stars at Amazon. Head below for more from Woot’s King Camp sale.

More King Camp items on sale at Woot:

Don’t forget that we also have a deal on an AmazonBasics 4-Person Tent at $57 shipped.

King Camp Moon Saucer Camping Leisure Chair:

It is a comfy addition to any home, camper, boat, or patio. The chair is made of a heavy-duty polyester fabric and foldable iron frame, as well as a well-padded seat and arms, to ensure exceptional comfort and stability, no matter where you are. A large bag pocket on the back allows you to store magazines, accessories, and personal items—easy and convenient. It conveniently folds up and slides into a carry bag for storage, easy to transport with a handy shoulder strap.

