Use an iPhone to detect car issues w/ Kobra’s Smart OBD2 Reader: $13 (35% off)

Today only, Woot is offering the Kobra Smart OBD2 Wi-Fi Car Code Reader for $12.89 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, Woot will charge $6 for shipping. That’s 35% off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked. When I see a check engine light, I can’t get the thought of expensive car repairs out of my mind. This can be paralyzing until you find out what’s going on, and in many cases it turns out to be an inexpensive fix that’s not worth worrying about. With this smart OBD2 reader, you’ll be prepared to check from home using either an iPhone or Android smartphone. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% of reviewers.

Put today’s savings to work with Armor All’s $4 Cleaning Wipes. This container stows individual wipes that make it a cinch to quickly clean your car’s interior. A total of 30 come in the container, allowing you to clean your car once a week for over six months.

KOBRA Smart OBD2 Car Code Reader features:

CONNECTS TO ANY IOS, ANDROID AND WINDOWS DEVICE VIA WI-FI: Unlike other Bluetooth OBD Scanners available on Amazon, this amazing car code reader OBD scanner can connect to any device including Apple, Android and Windows smartphones and tablets. You just need a Wi-Fi connection and you can diagnose any car problem and unlock massive amounts of data on your car’s performance in real time!

