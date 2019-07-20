Add Dolby Atmos to your home theater with LG’s soundbars from $400 shipped

BuyDig via eBay Daily Deals is offering the LG SL9YG 4.1.2-Channel Dolby Atmos Soundbar for $429.99 shipped. Note: All discounts will reflect in your cart. This is down from its $1,000 list price at LG, $997 at Amazon, and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This soundbar supports Dolby Atmos with four main audio channels, a dedicated subwoofer, and two upfiring speakers to give a more immersive experience. I’ve been using a 3.1.2-Channel system for the last few weeks, and it really gives movies an entirely new dimension. Ratings are thin here as these are newer models, but LG’s other Dolby Atmos soundbars are well-rated.

Nomad Base Station

For those who are just looking to upgrade from built-in TV speakers, and don’t necessarily need Dolby Atmos, then VIZIO’s 2.1-Channel Soundbar is just $150 shipped at Amazon. You’re missing out on at least one additional center channel with this soundbar, as well as the upfiring speakers, so do keep that in mind.

Other LG Dolby Atmos soundbars on sale:

LG SL9YG 4.1.2-Ch. Dolby Atmos Soundbar features:

4. 1. 2 Channel with 500W total power

Dolby Atoms & DTS: x

Google Assistant built-in

Chromecast built-in

High Resolution Audio (24bit/96kHz)

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!