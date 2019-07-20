You might as well jump on this deal for a Little Tikes 7-foot Trampoline: $90

Amazon offers the Little Tikes 7-foot Trampoline for $89.98 shipped. It goes for around $115 at Walmart. It had been as much as $140 at Amazon over the last couple of weeks before this drop to the all-time low price there. Designed for toddlers and older kids, this outdoor trampoline has a protective safety net and a side slot for shoes. It’s been rated 5 stars from 65% of the 100+ Amazon reviews.

Save money and space by opting for the Little Tikes 3-foot Trampoline at $53.50. Made for kids aged 3 to 6, it features a safety handrail so wee ones can jump safely.

If your young one would rather improve their free throw skills, the Little Tikes EasyScore Basketball Set is available for $35. It includes three junior size basketballs and an adjustable hoop that can be used indoors or outside.

Little Tikes 7-foot Trampoline:

This bouncy, kids trampoline is both durable and padded with an included safety enclosure net. It’s the perfect size for providing hours of safe, bouncing fun! A great first trampoline for your toddlers and older kids! Key Features: • Durable, high-quality pad protector covers the safety springs to prevent injury • Frame is made of durable blow-molded plastic and high-quality steel • Safety enclosure is made of PE netting and supported by heavy-duty steel poles • Ideal for outdoor active play!

