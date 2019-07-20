Fend off pranksters with Nerf’s Mega Tri-Break Blaster at just $8 (Save 30%)

Amazon is offering the Nerf N-Strike Mega Tri-Break Blaster for $7.71 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 30% off the going rate found at retailers like Target and is one of the best offers we’ve tracked. Whether you work from home or at an actual office, friends and family like to prank each other. This handy Nerf blaster will ratchet up the difficulty for pranksters and also convey that you won’t stand for it. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Considering that three darts will only go so far, it’d be wise to snag a 10-Dart Refill Pack for $4. These are official Nerf darts that have been ‘tested and approved for performance and quality’. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Nerf N-Strike Mega Tri-Break features:

Break-open blaster

Break open the barrel to load darts

Holds 3 Nerf Mega Whistler darts

Includes blaster, 3 darts, and instructions

Ages 8 and up

