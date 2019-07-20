Roku’s Streaming Stick makes any TV smart for just $30 shipped (40% off)

$30
Amazon is offering the Roku Streaming Stick for $29.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy with a bonus purple remote cover. This is down from its $50 going rate and is within just $1 of its all-time low at Amazon. If your TV didn’t come with smarts built-in, or you’re just wanting to further expand its capabilities, Roku is a great option. With support for Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and more, you’ll be able to stream it all through your Roku. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you don’t mind Alexa or refurbished than the Fire TV Stick 4K is a great alternative at $25 Prime shipped. You’ll get native access to Amazon’s Prime library, plus smart home control through the Alexa platform. A 1-year warranty is included with purchase.

Roku Streaming Stick features:

  • Powerful and portable
  • Voice remote with TV Power and volume
  • 500, 000 Plus movies and TV episodes. Free mobile app for iOS or android
  • Easy-to-use remote, intuitive navigation, search across top channels
  • Refer installation manual before use
  • Free Roku mobile app for private listening, voice search and more. TV Compatibility- HD TVs – Up to 1080p (1920 x 1080) with up-scaling from 720p. TV must have an HDMI input that supports HDCP 2.2.

Streaming Media Players Home Theater Roku

