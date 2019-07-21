Expand your Kindle library with up to 80% off on nonfiction eBooks from $2

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 80% off a selection Nonfiction reads on Kindle starting at $1.99. Each of today’s discounted digital books will become a permanent addition to your library and will be accessible on pretty much any device, with the only requirement being that it can download the Kindle app. Just about all of the titles in today’s sale usually fetch between $10 and $20. The eBooks are also highly-rated across the board and even best-sellers in many cases. Check out the rest of the selection here.

Right now you can also enjoy eight weeks of The Washington Post digital access for FREE ($10 value). Plus for additional ways to expand your digital library, you won’t want to miss ComiXology’s SDCC sales.

When American fighter jets were being downed at an unprecedented rate during the Vietnam War, the U.S. Navy turned to a young lieutenant commander, Dan Pedersen, to figure out a way to reverse their dark fortune. On a shoestring budget and with little support, Pedersen picked eight of the finest pilots to help train a new generation to bend jets like the F-4 Phantom to their will and learn how to dogfight all over again.