Enjoy eight weeks of The Washington Post digital access for FREE ($10 value)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers an eight-week digital subscription to The Washington Post for FREE. Typically this service would run you $5 per month, with eight weeks of access saving you a total of around $10 here. Whether you’re looking to try out The Washington Post for the first time, or are looking to make the switch from a physical subscription, this is a notable discount. Just as a reminder, after the subscription ends you’ll automatically be charged $4.99 per month unless you cancel. Over 1,600 readers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

For additional ways to expand your digital library, ComiXology is taking 60% off a selection of DC graphic novels and more in its SDCC sale.

The Washington Post:

You’re supporting news that matters. Read Pulitzer Prize-winning content, essential investigative stories, and esteemed political and international coverage, plus groundbreaking augmented reality experiences, interactive articles, and galleries from our photographers around the world.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!