Enjoy eight weeks of The Washington Post digital access for FREE ($10 value)

- Jul. 21st 2019 9:55 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers an eight-week digital subscription to The Washington Post for FREE. Typically this service would run you $5 per month, with eight weeks of access saving you a total of around $10 here. Whether you’re looking to try out The Washington Post for the first time, or are looking to make the switch from a physical subscription, this is a notable discount. Just as a reminder, after the subscription ends you’ll automatically be charged $4.99 per month unless you cancel. Over 1,600 readers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

For additional ways to expand your digital library, ComiXology is taking 60% off a selection of DC graphic novels and more in its SDCC sale.

The Washington Post:

You’re supporting news that matters. Read Pulitzer Prize-winning content, essential investigative stories, and esteemed political and international coverage, plus groundbreaking augmented reality experiences, interactive articles, and galleries from our photographers around the world.

