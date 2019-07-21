Just $8 gets you TP-Link’s Foldable Gigabit Ethernet Adapter at nearly 40% off

Amazon currently offers the TP-Link Foldable USB 3.0 Gigabit Ethernet Adapter for $7.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. That’s good for a $5 discount from the going rate, is $2 less than our previous mention and matches the Amazon all-time low. Whether you need to add Gigabit Ethernet connectivity to your Mac, PC or even a Raspberry Pi, this adapter is a fantastic option. Its folding design also makes it great for even the most compact travel setups as well. With 235 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.3/5 star rating.

For comparison, this is about as competitive of an offer as it gets for an Ethernet adapter. Most options at Amazon sell for $10 or more, with TP-Link’s adapter besting highly-rated alternatives from Cable Matters by 20%.

TP-Link USB Gigabit Ethernet Adapter features:

USB to Ethernet adapter: Enables you to turn your laptop’s USB port into a RJ45 Ethernet port to enjoy stable network connection

Ultra-High Speed: Experience full 10/100/1000Mbps Gigabit speed over your PC’s USB 30 port Extremely good for transferring large files, playing online games, live video chatting, and streaming HD videos, etc

Universal Compatible: Plug and play for Windows, Mac, Linux, and Chrome OS, so it’s easy to use for all kind of MacBook, Chromebook, Windows Surface, Raspberry Pi, etc

