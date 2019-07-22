Tote 3 bikes using Allen Sports’ Premier Trunk Mounted Rack: $80 (Reg. $120)

Amazon is offering the Allen Sports Premier Trunk Mounted 3-Bike Rack for $79.99 shipped. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest offer we have tracked. This mount features a patent-pending design that fits sedans, hatchbacks, minivans, and SUVs, making it a great option for nearly any type of vehicle. There’s enough room for three bikes, enabling your next adventure to be a group-friendly one. Rated 4/5 stars.

Grab a pack of MiracleWipes All-Purpose Cleaning Wipes at $15 to give yourself an easy way to clean off build-up from when your new bike rack was mounted. As their name implies, these work everywhere, including both interior and exterior.

Allen Sports Premier 3-Bike Rack features:

Patent pending design fits sedans, hatchbacks, minivans and SUV’s

Patented quick snap set-up design allow for super-quick set up right out of the box

16″ Long Carry Arms easily accommodate up to 3 bicycles (100 LB Max capacity)

Individual Dual-Compound tie-down cradles secure and protect bicycles

Extra large car pads help to distribute bicycles load and protect vehicle finish

