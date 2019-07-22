Amazon’s refurb. Ring sale has the Video Doorbell Pro for $149, more from $45

Amazon is currently offering a selection of Ring home surveillance gear from $45 shipped in refurbished condition. Our top pick from the sale would be the Video Doorbell Pro at $149, which is $100 off its normal price. For comparison, it did drop to $169 in new condition on Prime Day, but this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked outside of Amazon’s Black Friday in July event. If you’re looking for one of the best ways to fend off porch pirates, Ring’s Video Doorbell Pro is a great choice. With 1080p video, the ability to use power-over-Ethernet, and Ring’s Lifetime Theft Protection, your home (and video doorbell) are guaranteed to be in good hands. Rated 4.1/5 stars and ships with a 1-year warranty. Shop the entire refurbished Ring sale here.

Don’t need power-over-Ethernet or 1080p video? Ring’s budget-friendly Video Doorbell is just $100 shipped at Amazon. You’ll get 720p HD video feeds and the ability to power it with batteries. The Ring Video Doorbell also includes Lifetime Theft Protection and a 1-year warranty, making it a great alternative.

Ring Video Doorbell features:

Ring lets you customize your motion sensors, so you’ll always be the first to know when you have a visitor. With infrared night vision and a weather-resistant design, you can monitor your home around the clock – day or night, rain or shine. Power your Video Doorbell with its built-in rechargeable battery, or connect it to your existing doorbell wiring for a non-stop charge. It also comes with everything you need to install your Doorbell in just a few minutes, with no professional help required.

