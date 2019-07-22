This award-winning inflatable backless booster seat is only $10 (Reg. $30)

Amazon offers the BubbleBum Inflatable Backless Booster Car Seat in Black for $9.99 Prime shipped. Also at Walmart with free in-store pickup where available. Target currently sells it for $30. Amazon charges at least $22 for the other remaining colors in stock; this is the lowest we’ve ever tracked there. This award-winning memory foam booster seat can accommodate kids who weigh between 40 and 100 pounds. When deflated, it can be easily packed away in a tote bag or backpack. It’s received 5-star ratings from 56% of the 1,800+ Amazon reviews.
Needless to say, this is an incredible deal on the BubbleBum Booster Seat. Meanwhile, the comparable Graco Turbo GO Folding Backless Booster will set you back $20.
A fun, non-digital way to help restless youths pass the time on long road trips is with Mad Libs on the Road for $2.50. See what kinds of incredible or silly stories you and the kids can some up with.
BubbleBum Inflatable Backless Booster Car Seat:
- Contains more memory foam than air: foam technology reduces the displacement of air in a crash creating stability and structural integrity, protecting your child even when punctured in a crash
- Narrow, light and foldable design makes this perfect for vacation, car rental, car pool and tight “three across” fits
- The patented memory foam technology inside provides stability and allows the seat to be deflated to fit easily in your backpack or tote bag making family life easier!
- The BubbleBum booster car seat meets and exceeds US and EU safety regulations- it has been crash tested both when inflated AND DEFLATED
