This award-winning inflatable backless booster seat is only $10 (Reg. $30)

Amazon offers the BubbleBum Inflatable Backless Booster Car Seat in Black for $9.99 Prime shipped. Also at Walmart with free in-store pickup where available. Target currently sells it for $30. Amazon charges at least $22 for the other remaining colors in stock; this is the lowest we’ve ever tracked there. This award-winning memory foam booster seat can accommodate kids who weigh between 40 and 100 pounds. When deflated, it can be easily packed away in a tote bag or backpack. It’s received 5-star ratings from 56% of the 1,800+ Amazon reviews.

Needless to say, this is an incredible deal on the BubbleBum Booster Seat. Meanwhile, the comparable Graco Turbo GO Folding Backless Booster will set you back $20.

A fun, non-digital way to help restless youths pass the time on long road trips is with Mad Libs on the Road for $2.50. See what kinds of incredible or silly stories you and the kids can some up with.

BubbleBum Inflatable Backless Booster Car Seat:

Contains more memory foam than air: foam technology reduces the displacement of air in a crash creating stability and structural integrity, protecting your child even when punctured in a crash

Narrow, light and foldable design makes this perfect for vacation, car rental, car pool and tight “three across” fits

The patented memory foam technology inside provides stability and allows the seat to be deflated to fit easily in your backpack or tote bag making family life easier!

The BubbleBum booster car seat meets and exceeds US and EU safety regulations- it has been crash tested both when inflated AND DEFLATED

